School Notes for June 23

Raiders award scholarships
RACINE — Though the Racine Raiders cancelled their 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the team still awarded four scholarships to graduating seniors from Racine County's eight high schools. The scholarships are a one-time $500 award based on the students' grade point average, involvement in the community, and involvement in athletics as a player, manager, youth sports coach, cheer or pom team member. The scholarships are given in the name of notable past Racine Raider members.
The Gary Suhr Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Connor Esch of Union Grove High School.
The Jean Mooney Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sophie Wentorf of St. Catherine's High School.
The Herb Hoppe Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Mackenzie Reischl of Horlick High School.
The Len Ziolkowski Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Chas Miles of Burlington Catholic Central High School.
The Raiders organization awards four scholarships each year not only to recognize student athletes for their achievements, but to give back to the communities that have long supported Racine Raiders football. Information on the application process is available from each of the school's guidance and career offices and through the Raiders website at www.racineraiders.com.
Kids Writers Contest winners named
MILWAUKEE — After a delay due to COVID-19, Milwaukee PBS has announced the winners of the Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest.
Local children from communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin drew on their boundless imaginations to create unforgettable characters, exciting plots and expressive illustrations. Sixteen winners were chosen from 229 entries submitted this year. The 2020 Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest marks the 26th consecutive year of the contest.
Racine County winners were:
Kindergarten
Second Place: Riley A. of Franksville for "Dragon Tail Speedway"
First grade
Second Place: Mason T. of Mount Pleasant for "The Crazy Crocodile Doesn't Know."
Third grade
Special Merit: Amelia S. of Franksville for "The Musical Present."
"Milwaukee PBS is so honored to host this contest to help spark imagination and creativity in young children in our community,” said Julie Hill Lehr, marketing and community engagement manager at Milwaukee PBS.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity by submitting their own original stories and illustrations.
The Milwaukee PBS KIDS Writers Contest is supported by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and the Kiwanis Club of Milwaukee. To learn more about the contest and this year’s winners, go online to: milwaukeepbs.org/Learn/2020authors/.
News items and photographs about education always are welcomed for publication in A+. There is no charge for any news item. Email information to journaltimes@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Pete Wicklund at 262-631-1730, or at journaltimes@gmail.com.
