School Notes for July 15 A+

BASD sets registration dates
BURLINGTON — Registration for Burlington Area School District’s 2020-2021 school year takes place online Monday, July 20 through Aug. 7. School begins on Aug. 17 for grades 1-9 and Aug. 18 for grades 10-12, with a staggered start for 4K and 5K. Register online at basd.k12.wi.us.
For families needing translation services, computer access, or who prefer to not pay student fees online, there will be an in-person registration alternative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Karcher Middle School Library, 225 Robert St. The registration process includes paying student fees and the annual required notices regarding policies and procedures.
The district plans to return to school in person, five days a week with significant precautions related to the COVID-19 virus. BASD will offer a virtual learning option through its partner, JEDI Virtual School. An informational meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23 to learn more about JEDI (register for the meeting at bit.ly/38MyvCU). Families must enroll students in BASD for either instructional models.
The 2020-2021 school year runs from Aug. 17-May 21. The district received a one-year waiver to alter the school calendar in order to complete referendum-related construction projects. The calendar provides more time in the summer of 2021 to shift the district’s grade configuration to five elementary schools (4K-5), a grade 6-8 middle school, and grade 9-12 high school.
Gateway open house events online
Gateway Technical College is holding its annual summer open house events in an online format this year, allowing the college to provide potential students access to all the information they need about the college, its resources and programs as well as connecting them to instructors and other student services staff. All events will be held online through Zoom. Participants will be able to connect with faculty from their program of interest through individual Zoom rooms, as well as student services experts who can answer questions and walk those interested through the application process.
To connect check Gateway’s website, www.gtc.edu, the day of each event for Zoom links. Dates for the open houses are:
- Today, noon to 3 p.m.
- July 16, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.
Webinar today for adult learners
SOMERS — The Center for Adult and Returning Students, in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., is presenting a webinar, “Helping Adult Learners Thrive at UW-Parkside,” highlighting the program options and resources to help adult learners succeed at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Parkside offers multiple, fully online degree completion programs for those returning to school and now has an online associate of arts and sciences degree for those starting school, in addition to multiple online master’s degrees. Parkside also provides the opportunity for students to earn credit for prior learning based on learning done on the job, in the military, through volunteer work, and as a result of independent study.
Join Stacy Tinholt and Virginia Emery of the Center for Adult and Returning Students at 11 a.m. on July 15th for this 45-minute webinar about UW-Parkside’s programs. For more information, go online to uwp.edu/adult, email adult@uwp.edu, or call 262-595-3340.
