School Notes for July 15 A+

Gateway open house events online

Gateway Technical College is holding its annual summer open house events in an online format this year, allowing the college to provide potential students access to all the information they need about the college, its resources and programs as well as connecting them to instructors and other student services staff. All events will be held online through Zoom. Participants will be able to connect with faculty from their program of interest through individual Zoom rooms, as well as student services experts who can answer questions and walk those interested through the application process.

To connect check Gateway’s website, www.gtc.edu, the day of each event for Zoom links. Dates for the open houses are:

Today, noon to 3 p.m.

July 16, 9 a.m.—12 p.m.

Webinar today for adult learners

SOMERS — The Center for Adult and Returning Students, in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., is presenting a webinar, “Helping Adult Learners Thrive at UW-Parkside,” highlighting the program options and resources to help adult learners succeed at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.