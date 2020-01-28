School notes for Jan. 28

Vietnam vets groups offering scholarships
RACINE — Chapter 767 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Wisconsin State Council are offering Scholarships to 2020 graduating high school seniors.
VVA Chapter 767 is offering one $1,000 scholarship, while the VVA Wisconsin State Council is offering three $1,500.00 scholarships. Deadline for applications for the VVA 767 Scholarship is March 13 while the VVA Wisconsin State Council deadline is Feb. 15.
For more information, contact Jon M. Rybar, education/scholarship chairperson, at jonrybar@att.net or by phone at 262-639-6999.
St. Edward accepting registrations
RACINE — St. Edward Child Development Center, 1430 Grove Ave., is taking registrations for its 4K and junior kindergarten programs for the 2020/2021 academic school year.
St. Edward is a nationally accredited center and has the highest 5-star rating with the State of Wisconsin Youngstar. The center has been serving local families for over 20 years.
The 4K and junior kindergarten programs both meet from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with free wrap-around hours care available.
The center promotes its nurturing, Christian environment as well as a low teacher/student ratio. For more information, and/or a tour of our facility, call 262-636-8051.
Nursing scholarship deadline approaching
Since 1983 the Nurses Foundation of Racine has provided scholarships to student nurses with the goal of financially supporting nursing education for better community health and better patient care. The scholarships are funded by the foundation and memorial gifts from families in memory of their loved ones who were nurses or physicians in the community. In addition, organizations and corporations also sponsor scholarships.
The scholarship will be granted regardless of race, sex, age, color, or national origin. The applicant must be a resident of or employed in healthcare in Kenosha, Racine or Walworth counties.
The applicant must be a student accepted into an National League of Nursing or a Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program and have completed at least one semester of the nursing curriculum (not pre-requisite courses).
The applicant also must be a student in good academic standing.
Interested applicants must submit three signed letters of recommendation from the current year: One each from: Faculty, employer and personal. The applicant is responsible for contacting the references for their letter and ensure each letter is postmarked by Feb. 28. Incomplete applications will not be processed.
An official transcript from the college must accompany the application.
Applications are available online at nursesfoundationofracine.org.
