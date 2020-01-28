School notes for Jan. 28

Nursing scholarship deadline approaching

Since 1983 the Nurses Foundation of Racine has provided scholarships to student nurses with the goal of financially supporting nursing education for better community health and better patient care. The scholarships are funded by the foundation and memorial gifts from families in memory of their loved ones who were nurses or physicians in the community. In addition, organizations and corporations also sponsor scholarships.

The scholarship will be granted regardless of race, sex, age, color, or national origin. The applicant must be a resident of or employed in healthcare in Kenosha, Racine or Walworth counties.

The applicant must be a student accepted into an National League of Nursing or a Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program and have completed at least one semester of the nursing curriculum (not pre-requisite courses).

The applicant also must be a student in good academic standing.