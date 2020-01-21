School notes for Jan. 21 A+

Prairie hosting open house on Sunday

WIND POINT — Families interested in learning more about The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, are invited to an open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Guests have the chance to learn more about any grade, Pre-K through 12th, as they visit campus to meet teachers, watch demonstrations, and have their questions answered by school administrators.

Tours will be given by members of Prairie’s Student Leadership Society.

Families will receive detailed information on transportation options, tuition rates, Prairie’s Scholarship Program, after school care, athletics and co-curricularactivities.

Prairie was rated the Best K-12 Private School in Wisconsin in 2019 by Niche.com and was named the Best Place to Work in 2020 (Large Category, Milwaukee Business Journal).

Open house guests may preregister online at prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Angie Burwell, admission assistant, at 262-752-2596.

RLHS open house set for Jan. 27