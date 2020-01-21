School notes for Jan. 21 A+

Prairie hosting open house on Sunday
WIND POINT — Families interested in learning more about The Prairie School, 4050 Lighthouse Drive, are invited to an open house from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Guests have the chance to learn more about any grade, Pre-K through 12th, as they visit campus to meet teachers, watch demonstrations, and have their questions answered by school administrators.
Tours will be given by members of Prairie’s Student Leadership Society.
Families will receive detailed information on transportation options, tuition rates, Prairie’s Scholarship Program, after school care, athletics and co-curricularactivities.
Prairie was rated the Best K-12 Private School in Wisconsin in 2019 by Niche.com and was named the Best Place to Work in 2020 (Large Category, Milwaukee Business Journal).
Open house guests may preregister online at prairieschool.com/openhouse or by calling Angie Burwell, admission assistant, at 262-752-2596.
RLHS open house set for Jan. 27
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School is scheduled to hold an open house for prospective students from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27. Middle-school students and their families are invited to tour the school and meet the teachers and coaches, explore academics, fine art, and athletics programs. Application materials for the 2020-2021 school year will also be available.
Racine Lutheran, 251 Luedtke Ave., just off Spring Street, offers challenging academics in a faith-based setting. Students grow and learn in a safe, nurturing environment, where the focus is on faith, character, leadership and learning. Scholarships and financial aid programs are available, and tuition is tax deductible.
Visit the school’s website at RacineLutheran.org. Call the Admissions Office at 637-6538 for additional information or email sdrummond@RacineLutheran.org.
IT club to hold computer-repair clinic
RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold another of its popular public computer repair clinics on Saturday, Jan. 25, with computer check-in 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached), and pickup from noon to 1 p.m., in Room 113 of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
Computers will be worked on in a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. All computers must be picked up by 1 p.m.
Students can assist with the following:
- Updating PC operating systems
- Checking for viruses
- Diagnosing internet access issues
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.
Room 113, also called the Michigan Room, can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking (lake side) lot of the campus.
Many members of the community have benefited from participating in the clinic. The event also allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use once they enter their career.