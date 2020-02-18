School notes for Feb. 18

AAUW donates supplies to Unified
RACINE — The American Association of University Women Community Issues Committee recently donated dozens of school supplies to students in the Racine Unified School District.
Earlier this month, members of the committee brought the supplies to the RUSD Central Office, sorted them and were amazed by the amount and variety that was collected. For example, a full grocery bag of pencils; 129 pocket folders; 62 glue sticks; notebooks, 39 college-ruled and 55 wide-ruled; colored pencils, three-ring binders, erasers, etc.
A cash donation was used to purchase 25 additional containers of antiseptic wipes and 18 boxes of facial tissue. These supplies will be distributed districtwide.
Racine Montessori plans open house
RACINE — Racine Montessori School, 2317 Howe St., is planning its annual Spring Open House for 1-3 p.m.on Sunday, March 1.
Visitors are invited to tour the school and visit with school staff and members of the Board of Directors. Refreshments will be served.
Racine Montessori School is a private, nonprofit school, celebrating its 57th year. The school’s enrollment includes students from ages 2½ through the 8th grade. A before- and after-school child care program is also available for students enrolled at the school.
For more information, call Lisa Toraño at 262-637-7892.
Kiwanis Club offering scholarships
RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four scholarships of $2,000 each to students graduating in 2020 who placed in the Kiwanis Middle School Spelling Contest, Middle School Math Contest, UW-Parkside Geography Bowl, state music contests in 2019 as a junior, or is a Kiwanis Key Club member.
Students who have done volunteering at church, school, or community events are also encouraged to apply. Included in the club’s definition of post-secondary accredited institutions are community colleges and technical schools.
Application forms are available at high school guidance counselor offices, or can be downloaded from the website www.westracinekiwanis.org. The application is due no later than April 11.
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is a volunteer organization that contributes more than $44,000 annually back into the community. A major emphasis of the club is helping with projects that support children.
The Kiwanis Club of West Racine meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Women’s Pavilion Building at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. For more information, call Mike Mucha at 262-721-7996.
Teachers’ sorority offering scholarships
Delta Kappa Gamma, a women teachers’ sorority, has two scholarships available to young women graduating from Racine Unified or parochial high schools this spring and pursuing a career in education.
Please contact your school counselor for an application; they are due March 25. Call Tamerin Hayward, 262-497-8468, with questions.