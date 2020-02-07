School notes for Feb. 11

Application forms and complete instructions are available from each high school’s guidance counselors, or interested students can request a downloadable form by contacting Kathy Holley via email at p-kholley@sbcglobal.net.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time; in the past 10 years alone more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving RUSD students.

Nurses Foundation offering scholarships

RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering scholarships to student nurses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

The applicant must be:

A resident of or be employed in healthcare in Racine, Kenosha or Walworth.

A student accepted into a NLN (National League of Nursing) or a CCNE (Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education) accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program and have completed at least one semester of the nursing curriculum (not pre-requisite courses).

A student in good academic standing.