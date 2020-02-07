School notes for Feb. 11

Horlick Class of 1990 planning reunion
RACINE — The William Horlick High School Class of 1990 is planning to hold its 30-year class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Caledonia. Cocktail time begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Advanced reservations made by May 1 are $45 per person and $75 per couple. Cost at the door cost will be $50 per person and $80 per couple. The cost includes two drink tickets and the buffet dinner.
Payment can be made via Paypal at thejohnsons4216@yahoo.com; or by postal mail to: Jon Johnson, 15881 Sunrise Road, Gravette, AR 72736. For more information, call 262-206-5534.
PTA scholarship applications available
RACINE — Application forms are now available for this year’s Racine PTA Council scholarship program. More than $208,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded to graduating seniors in the Racine Unified School District. These scholarships are made possible through donations from the Racine PTA Council, local PTA units, private individuals, businesses, and organizations.
The program is open to RUSD seniors from high schools with a PTSA in good standing. Interested students need to fill out the application form, write a brief essay, and detail their school, community and work activities. The deadline for applications is March 1; the scholarships will be awarded at the council’s annual banquet in early May.
Application forms and complete instructions are available from each high school’s guidance counselors, or interested students can request a downloadable form by contacting Kathy Holley via email at p-kholley@sbcglobal.net.
The Racine PTA Council is made up of representatives from the PTAs and PTSAs in the Racine Unified School District. The scholarship program started in 1954 with a single award of $100 and has grown steadily since that time; in the past 10 years alone more than $200,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving RUSD students.
Nurses Foundation offering scholarships
RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine is offering scholarships to student nurses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
The applicant must be:
A resident of or be employed in healthcare in Racine, Kenosha or Walworth.
A student accepted into a NLN (National League of Nursing) or a CCNE (Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education) accredited associate, baccalaureate or graduate nursing program and have completed at least one semester of the nursing curriculum (not pre-requisite courses).
A student in good academic standing.
The applicant needs to submit three signed letters of recommendation from the current year: One each from: Faculty, employer and personal and is responsible for contacting the references for their letter. The completed application form, transcripts and letters of recommendation must be postmarked by Feb. 28.
Applications are available at nursesfoundationofracine.org and should be mailed to Nurses Foundation of Racine, Inc., P.O Box 323 Franksville, WI 53126 or emailed to nursesfoundationofracine@gmail.com.