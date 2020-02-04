School notes for Feb. 4

Donations to fund projects at CCHS
BURLINGTON — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of St. Mary’s/Catholic Central High School, a record-breaking auction, faithful donors and grant organizations have combined to provide Catholic Central with funds to remodel facilities, revitalize classrooms, create state-of-the-art science labs, enhance technology and improve theatrical lighting systems for the 2020-21 school year.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive these funds that will help maintain Catholic Central’s position as the premiere high school in southeastern Wisconsin,’’ stated CCHS Principal Bonnie Scholz. “We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Lynch Family for its $100,000 matching gift, the Erica P. John Fund, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Music Matters of Burlington and our anonymous donors for their most generous contributions.”
Catholic Central is a college-prep, regional high school that is affiliated with 16 partner parishes in Racine and Walworth counties. Founded in 1920 by Fr. Van Treeck of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Catholic Central has served as the cornerstone of Catholic education in the area.
CCHS is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year. For more information, go online to: catholiccentralhs.org
Science night Feb. 12 at Parkside
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside presents the return of the Science Night series for the spring semester from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Student Cinema at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Dr. Bryan Lewis is scheduled to host, “So …you want to go to medical school: What students need to know to make them competitive applicants.”
During the presentation, Lewis plans to cover both basic and in-depth information that students should know about being competitive applicants to professional health programs overall, and medical school in particular. Topics that will be covered range from grades, majors, classes, healthcare experiences, application process and professional entrance exams. A significant emphasis will be placed on strategies, mindsets and motivation.
This presentation is appropriate for both high school students and students at the university level.
Lewis is the associate dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, director of Pre-Health program and a faculty member in the Biological Sciences Department at UW-Parkside.
