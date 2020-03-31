School noted for March 31

Bahr selected for national fellows list
RACINE — Gateway Technical College student Megan Bahr has been named to the Campus Compact 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows, the group announced March 4.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. Students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
“I’m in a bit of shock right now. I am honored to be able to represent Gateway Technical College for this fellowship,” said Bahr. “To be on this list of amazing students is an honor, and will definitely show my Gateway pride when I am working with them.”
Bahr, of Racine, is a professional communications student.
The fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. In the spirit of Dr. Newman’s leadership, Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors may nominate one student from their institution for the fellowship.
A part of the statement submitted by Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht said that “… Megan utilizes her privilege and power in the community while advocating around areas of trauma, incarceration and social change … Megan utilizes the arts as a medium for bridging social issues, activism and collaboration, and volunteers with the Racine Theatre Guild.”
Fellowship opportunities
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides the students with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, Fellows are invited to a national, in-person conference of Newman Civic Fellows and participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities. The fellowship also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
Learn more at compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship.
Petricek selected as Student of the Month at RLHS
RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School has announced that senior Connor Petricek was selected as the Student of the Month for February. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
The nominating teacher shared:
“Connor devotes himself to the core values of Racine Lutheran High School. He shares his faith through music here and at his church and by being an active volunteer in the community. He works hard to learn, and he competes to stay near the top of his class.
“He demonstrates character by challenging himself with difficult courses and by trying his best to follow the rules and do the right thing.”
