Schoen takes on Giant task

Joe Schoen was at the top of the New York Giants’ list of candidates when they started their search for a new general manager, and the Buffalo Bills assistant GM never left that spot.

The Giants hired the 42-year-old Schoen as their general manager Friday. It ended a quick but extensive search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview in finding a replacement for Dave Gettleman.

“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Giants co-owner John Mara said. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, the other two men who got second interviews.

“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations,” fellow co-owner Steve Tisch said. “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”

Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.”

Martindale’s departure comes after only the second losing season in Harbaugh’s 14 years as Baltimore’s coach. The injury-riddled Ravens lost their final six games following an 8-3 start and missed the playoffs.

The defense was hit hard by injuries in the secondary, and although Baltimore was competitive during most of its season-ending skid, a 41-21 loss to division rival Cincinnati was particularly damaging. The Ravens allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards in that game.

Carolina will hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as its offensive coordinator, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

McAdoo spent three years out of the NFL following his four-year stint with the New York Giants. He served as the Giants’ head coach from 2016-2017 before being fired after a 2-10 start late into his second season.

McAdoo was Aaron Rodgers’s quarterback coach from 2012-13 as a member of the Green Bay Packers’ staff.

Baseball

Former New York Yankees pitcher Sergio Mitre is going to be behind bars for a long time after he was convicted of murdering his ex-partner’s daughter.

Mitre was convicted of femicide after raping and murdering the 22-month-old girl named Ines after his July 2020 arrest and trial.

The heinous hurler was sentenced Wednesday night to between 40-to-60 years in prison.

Mitre, 41, pitched for four different teams in the majors between 2003 and 2011: the Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

He won the 2009 World Series as a member of the Yankees.

He also pitched in Japan and Mexico.

Mitre had previously been charged with domestic assault of a different romantic partner in 2019 but avoided prison after paying a 20,000 peso fine.

