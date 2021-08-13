Schobert heading to Steelers

The Steelers are trading for Jacksonville inside linebacker Joe Schobert, according to a report by NFL Network. A Steelers source said the trade is not final. No terms of the trade have been determined and Schubert would have to pass a physical with the Steelers.
Schobert’s wife tweeted Thursday night: “Yinz are going to love this!!”
Schobert, who is in the second year of a five-year, $53 million deal, would be expected to step in and start alongside Devin Bush. The Steelers were caught off guard by Vince Williams’ retirement just before training camp started. Robert Spillane has been working with the first-team defense alongside Bush.
Schobert, who began his career with the Browns, is known for his pass-coverage abilities. He has nine career interceptions and nine forced fumbles. He had three interceptions last season in his first and only season with the Jaguars.
Schobert was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He played the Waukesha West High School and the University of Wisconsin.
Golf
Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 on Friday at Canyon Meadows to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning five times on the PGA Tour, the 55-year-old Mayfair had four straight birdies in the middle of the round and added late birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 seventh.
“Just about everything went right today,” Mayfair said. “Been a long time since I’ve shot this low and I was real happy with it. I haven’t played very much since the United States Open. I moved from Arizona to Oklahoma and was moving boxes and doing all that stuff for three weeks. Maybe it did me some good because I got here and I was refreshed and definitely had a good day today.”
Weir eagled the par-5 11th. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.
“It took me a little bit to find my rhythm,” Weir said. “I was a little bit up and down. ... Caught fire in the middle of the round with a birdie and an eagle on 10, 11, then just kind of stalled a little bit. Had a couple good looks at it and didn’t make them. All in all, it was a really good day.”
Fellow Canadian Stephen Ames was at 64 with Doug Barron and Steve Flesch. Ken Duke followed at 65.
- Matthew Sharpstene holed a 20-foot par putt to avoid going 2 down with two holes to play, and then won the last two holes to beat Van Holmgren and advance to the quarterfinals Friday in the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pa.
The final three matches in the round of 16 delivered big moments at Oakmont Country Club as the U.S. Amateur was close to getting back on schedule from a week delayed by storms.
Sharpstene advanced to play James Piot on Friday afternoon with a chance at reaching the semifinals for the second straight year.
Nick Gabrelcik, coming off a strong freshman year at North Florida, hit an approach that spun to about 3 feet for birdie at No. 10 to win his match over Hugo Townsend of Sweden in 19 holes. Townsend had forced extra holes with an approach to 5 feet for birdie on the 18th.
Davis Chatfield won the wildest match in the round of 16 against Devon Bling, the 2018 U.S. Amateur runner-up at Pebble Beach.
No hole was halved on the entire back nine. Bling birdied the par-5 12th to go 3 up, only to lose the next four holes when he made three straight bogeys and Chatfield birdied the par-3 16th. The match was all square when Chatfield took bogey on the reachable par-4 17th.
Both had 40-foot birdie putts on the 18th from different parts of the green. Chatfield rolled his attempt up the ridge to a foot for a conceded par. Bling was pin-high all the way to the left. He left his birdie attempt 4 feet short and missed the par putt.
Grabelcik is the highest-ranked player (No. 28) from the men’s amateur ranking after Ricky Castillo (No. 5) lost to Ross Streelman, 3 and 2.
Streelman moved on to face Austin Greaser, a 6-and-4 winner over Jacob Bridgeman.
- Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s windy and rainy Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland.
Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 mph at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club.
Jutanugarn has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.
Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), England’s Charley Hull (69) and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).
- Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round in more than two years, to take the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C.
Henley birdied three of his final four holes for a two-stroke lead over Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr., Chris Kirkand, Hudson Swofford, Scott Piercy and Michael Thompson in the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event. Adam Hadwin also was 6-under, but had two holes left when darkness ended play.
A storm halted play for 2 hours, 7 minutes, with 22 players unable to finish.