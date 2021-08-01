Scherff, Sharpe enter protocol

All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are in virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Washington is next to last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and, as of Saturday evening, only Arizona with nine had more in league protocol. His team’s lagging vaccination rate and the potential pitfalls of an outbreak have been a point of consternation for coach Ron Rivera, who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.
Rivera gave players a “what if” scenario that if this were the season opener Sept. 12 against the Chargers, even players added to the protocol that morning would be ineligible to play that game or against the Giants four days later.
“It brings the reality of the what the rules are, and I hope it helps,” Rivera said. “But these young men have to make their decisions.”
Just under 90% of NFL players have received at least one dose. Nine teams are at 95% of players in the vaccination process and just one is under 70%. Washington is not above that mark by much.
Scherff, reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, safety Landon Collins, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and tight end Logan Thomas all wore a mask when addressing reporters inside the team facility this week, a requirement for unvaccinated players. None of the three was willing to disclose his vaccination status.
“It’s a personal decision for me,” Scherff said Friday. “It’s a personal decision for everybody. Nobody’s made a deal of it. We’re all here to play football, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Scherff joined his teammates on the field at the start of practice Saturday before being walked off. Sharpe was never on the practice field for the final workout in Richmond before heading back to the team’s usual home base in Ashburn, Virginia, for the rest of camp.
Rivera, who wears a mask around unvaccinated players because of worries about his health, has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Washington receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and defensive back Chris Miller are also on the COVID-19 list.
“We’re hoping we can get some more guys vaccinated, but we’ll see,” Rivera said, citing appointments scheduled for players to get a vaccine dose Sunday after returning home. “It’s a difficult topic. I’ve tried to approach it with a lot of our players, talked to a lot of our guys that have it. It’s a personal thing, but we can sway them, hopefully.”
Washington put no players from the active roster on the COVID-19 list during the 2020 regular season or playoffs — only Ioannidis while on injured reserve and practice squad running back Javon Leake in November. According to rosters on team websites, Washington has more on it now than entire divisions combined.
BROWNS: Cleveland and the star running back Nick Chubb agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday night. Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years. The deal guarantees him $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package.
Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round (No. 35 overall) from Georgia in 2018.
The sides have been working toward the contract for several days, and the agreement came just a few hours after Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were asked about Chubb, a man of few words but many skills.
“Great player, even better person. I can’t say any more than that,” Jimmy Haslam said at training camp. “There are very few people out there like Nick Chubb.”
Dee Haslam added: “Great team player.”
The 25-year-old Chubb has become the heart and soul of Cleveland’s team while endearing himself to Browns fans with a no-nonsense running style and impeccable work ethic.
On Friday, Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio praised Chubb, who has dazzled his teammates on the field and in the weight room.
“He’s just a special guy, man,” Bitonio said. “Like great teammates in my eight years here, Nick Chubb’s one of them. He just does everything right off the field, on the field, you never hear him complain — or really never hear him at all.”
Chubb rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury. In 2019, he finished second in the league with 1,494 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 10 yards per carry in the fourth quarter last season.
With Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have one of the best 1-2 rushing tandems in the league.