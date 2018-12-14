CHICAGO — Mark Scheifele scored twice, including 50 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Erik Gustafsson scored with just 7.5 seconds remaining in the third to tie the game at 3-3 for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews scored twice for Chicago, which lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford had 38 saves.
