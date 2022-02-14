Scheffler pulls shocker

Scottie Scheffler was even par Sunday and three strokes behind after bogeying the par-3 12th in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“If you would have told me on 13 tee I was going to be in a playoff, I would have been pleased,” Scheffler said. “I felt a little bit out of it at that point.”

He got back into it quickly and, two hours later, made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff with Patrick Cantlay to win his first PGA Tour title.

“I’ve been playing great and I was getting so frustrated because I was scoring so poorly,” Scheffler said. “To kind of put things together yesterday and get through all the mistakes I made today and still pull it out is pretty amazing.”

Cantlay missed an 11-foot birdie try to end it.

Scheffler followed the bogey on 12 with three straight birdies, left a birdie putt 2 inches short on the stadium par-3 16th and birdied the par-4 17th. He missed a chance to win on the par-4 18th in regulation when his 5 1/2-foot birdie try slid right.

“I think the first one is probably always the hardest and I definitely made it pretty difficult on myself today,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Cantlay at 16-under 268 at TPC Scottsdale. Cantlay, playing a group ahead of Scheffler, had a bogey-free 67.

Scheffler broke through in his 71st tour start. Before Sunday, the 25-year-old former Texas star's biggest highlights were beating Jon Rahm in September in United States' Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits and shooting a 59 in the 2020 Northern Trust.

“I kept telling myself there would be some bumps in the road," Scheffler said.

Scheffler and Cantlay matched pars on the first two extra trips down 18, with both players hitting the fairway and green the first time and both scrambling to save par on the second.

Nine strokes back entering the weekend, Scheffler shot a 62 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Sahith Theegala and get into the final group.

“Scottie, obviously, played really well this weekend and deserves to win,” Cantlay said.

Cantlay was making his first start in the event, adding it to his schedule only because he figured it would be easier to play three straight weeks instead of flying back and forth from Florida between two of his favorite events in California. The FedEx Cup champion nearly left with his third victory in six starts.

“I didn’t make any bogeys and I hit a lot of good putts and didn’t really get anything to go in all day," he said.

Theegala, the 24-year-old rookie who led after each of the first three days, lost a share of the top spot with a bogey on the par-4 17th after driving left into the water.

“I thought I hit a great shot on 17,” Theegala said.” It was cutting. As long as it’s another yard right, I think that’s perfect. Kick straight and it’s good. Kicked left into the water."

He shot a 70 to tie for third at 15 under with defending champion Brooks Koepka (69) and Xander Schauffele (68).

“I just didn’t hit the shots at the right time when it counted,” Theegala said. “But definitely proud of the way I played this week.”

He missed a chance to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since Martin Laird in the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open.

Koepka, also the 2015 winner, closed with birdies on 17 and 18.

“I putted it really well. Really solid,” Koepka said. “But the wedges just weren’t up to par.”

Billy Horschel (66) and Alex Noren (68) were 14 under, with Justin Thomas (66) another stroke back with two-time Phoenix winner Hideki Matsuyama (69).

Rahm had a 67 to tie for 10th. The top-ranked former Arizona State star lives a few miles from the course.

College basketball

Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes to reach No. 1 for a fifth week this season. Gonzaga (21-2) was the preseason No. 1 after last year’s run to the NCAA championship game for what became its only loss. The Zags spent three weeks at the top before falling out after a loss to Duke, and also spent a week at No. 1 in mid-January before being supplanted by Auburn.

It's become a regular position for Gonzaga over the past four seasons, one no other team in the country can match.

Going back to 2018-19, Gonzaga has spent at least four weeks at No. 1 each season, including last year's wire-to-wire hold on the top spot. The Zags have now spent 31 of 72 weeks at No. 1 in the poll over the past four seasons, with Duke (11) and Baylor (10) the closest competitors.

Wisconsin slipped from No. 14 to 15. Marquette has slipped out of the top 25.

