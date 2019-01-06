Xander Schauffele tied the Plantation course record at Kapalua with an 11-under 62 on Sunday, and he needed every shot to beat Gary Woodland by one shot and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalus, Hawaii.
Schauffele started the final round five shots out of the lead and opened with a bogey.
His fortunes turned quickly, and it got better with every hole. He ran off three straight birdies. He chipped in from the front of the green on the par-5 ninth for eagle. He holed a wedge from 107 yards for another eagle on No. 12. He took his first lead with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, both times coming close to chipping in for more eagles.
Tied with Woodland over the closing holes, Schauffele finished birdie-birdie to match four players for the record.
"It was a crazy day," Schauffele said after his fourth career PGA Tour victory, and second in as many starts this season. "I didn't do much leaderboard watching. I knew it was going to be a birdie fest at the end. We kept our head down and made a run for it."
Woodland had a chance to force a playoff, but he hit his drive on the par-5 18th so far — 390 yards downhill but into a Kona wind — that he was between clubs. He tried to draw a hard 4-iron and left it out to the right, hit a pitch-and-run to 10 feet and missed the birdie putt.
It was a tough loss for Woodland. He started the final round with a three-shot lead and closed with a bogey-free 68. He never shot worse than 68 all week and was the only player in the winners-only field to have all four rounds in the 60s.
Soccer
Soccer star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month on a public intoxication charge and taken to jail to sober up after he triggered a door alarm at a Washington-area airport, authorities said Sunday.
Rooney was arrested Dec. 16 by police at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after he caused the alarm to go off at an international arrivals gate, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Authorities said he didn't breach airport security.
Rooney, who plays for a Washington soccer team, had been traveling abroad in the days prior to his arrest, according to his social media posts.
The airport authority said he was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and taken to a county jail in the Virginia suburbs of the nation's capital "to be held until sober." The statement didn't include further details on his arrest.
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Rooney, 33, was later released on his own recognizance. A mugshot from his booking shows Rooney in what appeared to be an orange jail jumpsuit.
Baseball
The Indians have replenished their bare catching cupboard.
After trading top prospect Francisco Mejia and All-Star catcher Yan Gomes last year, the Indians had a void behind the plate and filled it Sunday by acquiring catcher Kevin Plawecki in a trade with the New York Mets.
The three-time defending AL champions sent right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to New York for Plawecki, who played in 78 games — 64 starts — for the Mets last season. Plawecki batted .201 with seven homers and a career-high 30 RBIs.
The Indians were in the market for a catcher after dealing Gomes to the Washington Nationals in December.
Obituary
Kwamie Lassiter, the former Arizona safety who had four interceptions in the Cardinals' season-ending victory that clinched a playoff berth in 1998, died Sunday at Phoenix. He was 49.
The Cardinals announced Lassiter's death without providing details. Arizona Sports, the website of the team's flagship radio station, said Lassiter had a heart attack while working out.
Lassiter had had eight interceptions in 1998, the last four against San Diego to help the Cardinals reach the playoffs for the first time since moving to Arizona. The former Kansas player had nine interceptions in 2001 and was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.
After eight seasons with the Cardinals, Lassister played for San Diego in 2003 and St. Louis in 2004. He had 25 career interceptions, 25 with the Cardinals, returning two for touchdowns.
