Schauffele holds onto a 1-shot lead at Kapalua

"I felt like I really let a good one get away from me," Thomas said.

Even so, it set up a compelling finish for the first tournament of the year. Schauffele is No. 9 in the world with a passion for winning that doesn't always come through in his sly smile and easy gait. Thomas is No. 4 in the world who has never been too far from the lead the last six months.

"We just both hate losing, pretty plain and simple," Schauffele said. "He talks openly about how he hates to lose. I don't know anyone else more competitive than I am. He's probably argue the same way. We both want it, and fortunately we're pretty good friends and we're familiar with each other and we know each other's games. We both have enough firepower to make some moves here and there."

But it's not that simple.

"It's going to be what the course is willing to give when it's blowing 25 mph," Schauffele said.

And it's not just them.

Schauffele was at 11-under 208, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Kapalua since Vijay Singh was at 11 under in 2007. Nine players were within four shots of the lead.