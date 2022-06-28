SCAN's Cones for Kids July 20 at Hickory Hall

Attendees receive five frozen treat mini cones from Chocolate Shoppe, Cold Stone Creamery, Culver's, Divino Gelato and Georgie Porgie's. Activities include a Racine Art Museum craft project, body art by Guardians of the Children, balloon Art for children, access to hybrid online/in-person silent auction and bonus prizes.

Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Proceeds will support the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program’s classroom-based lessons that teach local students what abuse is, what to do if happens and how to get help. Call 262-619-1634 for more information.