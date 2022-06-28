 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCAN's Cones for Kids July 20 at Hickory Hall

RACINE — Stop Child Abuse and Neglect's annual Cones for Kids fundraiser will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave.

Attendees receive five frozen treat mini cones from Chocolate Shoppe, Cold Stone Creamery, Culver's, Divino Gelato and Georgie Porgie's. Activities include a Racine Art Museum craft project, body art by Guardians of the Children, balloon Art for children, access to hybrid online/in-person silent auction and bonus prizes.

Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Proceeds will support the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program’s classroom-based lessons that teach local students what abuse is, what to do if happens and how to get help. Call 262-619-1634 for more information.

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

With video: Racine protest organizer arrested

In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."

