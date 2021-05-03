 Skip to main content
Savontae N Underwood, 1400 block of Riverview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs.

