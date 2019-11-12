NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Savannah A M Jones, 100 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the past 20 years she was referred to simply as Jane Doe.
RACINE COUNTY — More than 20 years after an unidentified woman was found fatally beaten in a Raymond cornfield in 1999, the Racine County Sher…
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Two men reportedly fighting on a Burlington roadway brought traffic to a standstill Sunday night and led to the arrest of…
Below is a breakdown of how each school in Racine Unified School District performed on the state report cards for 2018-19 Results were release…
RACINE COUNTY — Fourteen years ago, movie goers may have raved about the new “Batman Begins” and rocked out to Gwen Stefani’s new hit “Hollaba…
It took 7,415 days.
RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released body camera footage of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.