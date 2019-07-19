Wirch to hold office hours this afternoon

KENOSHA — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, will hold office hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and concerns with Wirch, whose 22nd Senate District includes most of the City of Racine, Elmwood Park and the southeast part of Mount Pleasant.

Fundraiser to buy books for children

SOMERS — A fundraiser for a program that gives books to children will take place Saturday, July 20.

United Way of Kenosha County and United Way of Racine County are partnering for the “FUNdraiser” benefiting Imagination Library.

The event is schedule to take place from  5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, located on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. (Highway A).

Imagination Library is a program that mails free books to children from birth until age 5 to foster a love of reading in children while preparing them for early grade reading success.

The event will include live music by The Brothers Quinn, a 50/50 raffle and more. In addition, 20 percent of food and beverage sales that evening will go to the Imagination Library.

For more information about the Imagination Library program, please visit www.kenoshaunitedway.org. To donate to the program, text “IL 41444.”

