Saturday delivery change announced

In the midst of the current global pandemic, we are constantly adapting to operate in the safest way possible for our customers, carriers and our staff.
Following the guidelines to ensure best practices, effective Saturday, April 18, 2020, we will no longer be redelivering missed papers on Saturdays.
Subscribers will receive credit for papers by visiting journaltimes.com/services to report a delivery issue or by calling your newspaper carrier directly.
We appreciate your continued support as we navigate these uncertain times and make every effort to be available for you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!