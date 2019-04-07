Takuma Sato had one “little moment” when his car went into the grass late in the race.
Other than that, the Japanese driver didn’t have too many worrisome moments at Sunday’s Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on his way to a fourth career IndyCar victory.
Sato, the 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner, became the fifth driver to win after starting on the pole at Barber Motorsports Park. He was in control most of the way, leading 74 of the 90 laps on the road course.
Scott Dixon earned his sixth runner-up finish in the race’s 10-year history.
Sato had a late issue when he went into the grass and lost about a second off his lead. He quickly gained it back over the final laps to win by 2.4 seconds and called it “probably the cleanest race I ever won.”
Tennis
Madison Keys got much more than she expected at the Volvo Car Open at Charleston, S.C., leaving with her first championship in two years and a successful reunion with coach Juan Todero.
Keys was unsure how she would handle the season’s first clay-court event — clay is not among her favorite surfaces — or if she’d mesh again with Todero, who had worked with her in 2013 and 2014 and was back in her corner this week after five years apart.
Any concerns were allayed when the 24-year-old American overpowered the normally steady Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Road racing
Edward Cheserek of Kenya tied the IAAF world 5K road mark when he won the Carlsbad 5000 in 13 minutes, 29 seconds in Carlsbad, Calif.
Cheserek, who ran at Oregon and trains in Flagstaff, Arizona, had a lead of some 80 meters when rabbit Craig Nowak slipped off the course 6:44 into the race.
Cheserek’s girlfriend, Sharon Lokedi, a senior at Kansas who won the NCAA 10,000 meters last year, pulled away shortly after the first mile and won the women’s pro race in 15:48.
Cheserek averaged 4:21 per mile. Countryman David Bett was second in 13:54. Reid Buchanan of Mammoth Lakes, California, took third in 13:56.
College basketball
With the Gophers winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2013 this season, Richard Pitino agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Gophers announced.
The terms of the new agreement, subject to approval by the University of Minnesota’s board of regents, states that the school’s commitment to Pitino including this season is for $12.3 million over five years, averaging to $2.46 million annually. His previous base salary plus supplemental was about $2.2 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.