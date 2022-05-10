Sarfina M. Butler, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sarfina M. Butler, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Racine Police Department officers are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a house on Taylor Avenue.
The suspect has been identified as a man wanted for a parole violation who barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Multiple homes were hit, but no one was injured, during a shootout between the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday evening, the Racine Police Department has reported.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Oklahoma since 2018, but it remains illegal for recreational use.
Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.
An alleged Racine drug dealer has been accused of having ammo, marijuana and Oxycodone in a room shared with a toddler.
The owners of Kravings, an immediate hit for ice cream in Waterford, are craving rapid growth of Waterford's zany milkshake concept. As many as eight locations could be open by the end of 2022.
Carpetland USA is moving from its first store's original location of 6051 Regency West Drive in Racine to the former Harley-Davidson dealership at 1155 Oakes Road along Highway 20.
A new extended-stay hotel has opened in Mount Pleasant.
A Milwaukee man has been accused of selling heroin at 7 Mile Fair in northeastern Racine County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.