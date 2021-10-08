 Skip to main content
Sarah L Longseth
Sarah L Longseth

Sarah Longseth

Sarah L Longseth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.

