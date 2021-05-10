Sarah Ann Beckius
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
The RPD did not release the name of the suspect who was arrested.
The store owner of One Stop Foods at 1711 N. Main St. allegedly pistol whipped someone, causing a skull fracture and ruptured eardrum during a fight in the store.
Watch Now: St. Catherine's students walk out of school, demanding virtual schooling amid COVID fears
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."
Sturtevant man allegedly rear-ended car in Arby's drive-thru while drunk, had nearly hit the same car earlier
A Sturtevant man who allegedly bumped into a car in an Arby's drive-thru moments after nearly striking the same car was charged with his fourth OWI.
A Union Grove man, charged with his second OWI after allegedly striking a car that was parked in a driveway, reportedly had a baby in his car at the time of the incident.
Man gets lengthy prison sentence for posing as Mafia boss to silence sexual abuse victims.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.