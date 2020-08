Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.