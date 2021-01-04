 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santiana A Loera-Ramirez
0 comments

Santiana A Loera-Ramirez

  • 0
Santiana Loera-Ramirez

Santiana A Loera-Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News