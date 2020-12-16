Santa to visit with children at chalet

BURLINGTON — Santa Claus will visit with children in his chalet in Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St.
Parents can bring a camera and take pictures of their children with Santa.
Visiting hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.
