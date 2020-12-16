 Skip to main content
Santa to visit with children at chalet
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BURLINGTON — Santa Claus will visit with children in his chalet in Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St.

Parents can bring a camera and take pictures of their children with Santa.

Visiting hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20.

