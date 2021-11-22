 Skip to main content
Santa returns to West Racine

Fixing up the Santa chalet in West Racine (copy)

Volunteers work on the exterior of the Santa Chalet in West Racine on Sept. 24, 2017. The project was an undertaking by West Racine area residents and businesses.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Santa will be accepting young visitors from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, at his chalet on the corner of West Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Letters can also be dropped in his mailbox on the chalet.

