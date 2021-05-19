Sangria
Most of our cats are in our office and you can come meet them please call or email to schedule... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
A witness said that, just minutes after the crash, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling "My babies! Where are my babies?"
The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020. This shooting was the third homicide of 2021 so far, according to the RPD.
Mayor Cory Mason said that he plans to ask the City Council to repeal enforcement of the mandate at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
Teen charged for Saturday Marathon gas station homicide; report states suspect denies being involved
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Saturday night killing of Deveon D. Robbins, although court documents show that the teenager denies his involvement in the fatality.
Hot dogs. Nachos. Fries. Ice cold soda and beer. Walking tacos made with barbacoa, Puerto Rican rice and a never-before-tasted pork sandwich.
Both fares — all-American concessions and authentic Mexican cuisine — will soon be found at the Beachside Oasis at North Beach when it opens for the summertime on May 29.
-
- 4 min to read
There are some things that have not changed for Charnele Evans, including her manis and pedis every two weeks. “I want my daughters to know this is not man’s work ... I didn’t have to change anything about me,” the mother said. “Nothing about me has changed since I have been on this job – besides me being happy.”
Tesla 'driver' accused of napping on I-94 while traveling at 80 mph on autopilot arrested at Racine-Kenosha border
A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.
14-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday; at least 3rd young person shot in Racine over last 10 days
Gun violence continues to plague Racine as another young person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.