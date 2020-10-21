Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV Drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!