Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.