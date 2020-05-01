Samuel A Hetzel
Samuel A Hetzel

Samuel A Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

