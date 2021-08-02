 Skip to main content
Sample wines from around the world
Sample wines from around the world

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — World Wine Wednesday will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., for ages 21 and older.

Patrons will receive unlimited sampling of wines from around the world along with hors d’oeuvres and an animal ambassador encounter. An exclusive Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir is included.

Tickets cost $30 or $20 for non-drinkers and must be purchased in advance by going to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

