Sample wines from around the world at World Wine Wednesday

RACINE — People can sample wines from around the world at the World Wine Wednesday fundraiser at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Attendees will also be served hors d'oeuvres and meet a Racine Zoo animal ambassador. Guests will receive an exclusive Racine Zoo stemless wine glass souvenir.
Tickets for the 21 and older event cost $30 or $20 for a non-drinker. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
