Sample unlimited beer at Blooms & Brew event
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — People can celebrate spring while sampling a unique selection of specially selected craft beers during the Blooms & Brew event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The event includes an unlimited sampling of craft beers from local breweries, hors d'oeuvres and a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Featured beer vendors include Racine Brewing Co., Hola Racine, Hula Chaser Coconut Porter, Molly Malone Irish Red, Enchanted Forest IPA, MobCraft Brewery, Woo Brew Belgian Wit, Hyperspace Double IPA, MC Amber, Low pHunk.

Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older or $25 for nondrinkers and youth 3 and older. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon April 23 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

