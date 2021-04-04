Sample unlimited beer at Blooms & Brew event

RACINE — People can celebrate spring while sampling a unique selection of specially selected craft beers during the Blooms & Brew event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Tickets cost $30 for ages 21 and older or $25 for nondrinkers and youth 3 and older. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon April 23 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.