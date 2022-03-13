Sample craft beers at Racine Zoo's Blooms & Brews

RACINE — Blooms & Brews, a sampling of specially selected craft beers with hors d'oeuvres, takes place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Racine Zoo Safari Base Camp Pavilion, 2131 N. Main St.
Beer selections will come from Lakefront Brewery and Public Craft Brewing. Tickets include a Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. The food menu includes mac and cheese, walking tacos, grilled chicken skewer with cilantro lime slaw and dessert.
Tickets cost $40, or $30 for nondrinkers ages 3 and older. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon April 1 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org.
Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
