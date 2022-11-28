 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samir A. Hachemi

  • 0

Samir A. Hachemi, 6500 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Co-workers labeled school aide as 'perv' long before district fired him, records show

Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News