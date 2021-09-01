Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida

The Saints evacuated New Orleans before the storm to North Texas, and have practiced this week at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. They are remaining in Texas for workout s next week, and will travel to Jacksonville the day before the season opener.

“We’ve got a firm plan for the next week of preparation. ... We’ve got a place to practice and a place to stay for our team,” Loomis said. “I don’t think there’s anything really too unique about playing on the road if we have to do this Week 1, because we’re going to do that Week 2 and Week 3. So it’ll be a normal road trip, it’s just departing from here.”

The arrival of Ida came 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. The Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, setting up operations in San Antonio while playing home games there and in Baton Rouge at LSU. After winning their season opener at Carolina that season, New Orleans lost their “home opener” at Giants Stadium and subsequently languished through a 3-13 campaign that led to the firing of then-coach Jim Haslett.

Spurred on by the quick restoration of the Superdome, the Saints went 10-6 and won the NFC South in 2006, Sean Payton’s first season at coach and Brees’ first of 15 seasons as New Orleans’ QB.