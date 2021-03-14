Saints' Brees announces retirement

Cannon, 32, sat out last season as he opted out due to Covid-19. The Patriots long-time right tackle is opting back in for this upcoming 2021 season, however, he never reported to Gillette Stadium for a physical, unlike the other seven opt outs, according ESPN. Cannon, who is from Odessa, Texas, also moved out of Massachusetts last season. Now, he returns back to Texas.

A fifth-round pick in 2011, Cannon worked his way up as a backup tackle to the team’s starter by 2016. His first year as a starter also marked his best year in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Cannon, who dealt with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during his 2011 season, has been a steady presence in the Patriots offensive line and won three Super Bowls in Foxboro. However, when the Patriots traded for Brown, it seemed obvious that a move with Cannon was next.

BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady always has been willing to restructure his contract if it means helping to build the best team around him.

He did it five times with the Patriots. On Friday, Brady signed a four-year contract with the Bucs that voids to a one-year extension and keeps him in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.