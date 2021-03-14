Saints' Brees announces retirement

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans.
“Til the very end I exhausted myself to give everything to the Saints organization, my team and the great City of New Orleans,” Brees said in social media post on Sunday. “We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us.
“I am only retiring from football. I am not retiring from New Orleans,” he added. “This is not goodbye.”
The post also included a short video in which his four young children exclaimed, “Our dad is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us!”
The decision comes after the 42-year-old quarterback won nine of 12 regular-season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020, and then won a wild-card round playoff game before New Orleans’ season ended with a divisional-round loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
CHARGERS: Casey Hayward Jr. was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The cornerback spent five seasons with the franchise after signing as a free agent in 2016.
Hayward was drafted by the Green Bay Packers on the second round in 2012.
“While the decision to add Casey to the team was obviously one of the best free agent signings we have ever made, this roster-related decision is one of the most difficult,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “Casey is the consummate professional and a shining example for everyone who aspires to play in the NFL.”
Hayward Jr., who was a team captain, played in 14 games with 13 starts last season with an interception and eight passes defensed. He was inactive for the Nov. 29 game at Buffalo, snapping a streak of 107 consecutive games played.
He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 12 tackles in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 13, but struggled in coverage most of the season, especially on deep routes.
During his five seasons with the Chargers, Hayward Jr. had 66 passes defensed, which led the AFC during that span. He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and ‘17.
Hayward Jr.’s release comes with a salary cap savings of $9.5 million. Telesco said during a recent news conference looking ahead to free agency and the draft that the defense must improve in generating pressure and takeaways.
TEXANS: Benardrick McKinney was traded Sunday by the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson in a swap of linebackers.
McKinney played in only four games last year because of a shoulder injury, but missed just two starts with Houston from 2016 to 2019 while totaling at least 95 tackles each season, and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.
He was a second-round pick by the Texans in 2015.
Lawson, a 2016 first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, spent four seasons with them. He had four sacks in 14 games in his only season with Miami.
On Wednesday, the Dolphins released another veteran linebacker, Kyle Van Noy, after one season with the team.
PATRIOTS: After acquiring Trent Brown, it appeared as if the Patriots would be moving on from Marcus Cannon. Less than a week later, that’s exactly what happened.
According to a source, the Patriots are trading Cannon to the Houston Texans. According to the Boston Globe, both teams will be swapping draft picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.
By trading Cannon, the Patriots add even more cap space. The team will clear $7,056,250 million off their salary cap while also occurring $2,566,668 of dead cap space. Add in the rule of 51, which the top 51 players salaries are counted toward the cap number, and the Patriots will officially save around $6.276 million. As of Saturday, the Patriots had just over $67 million in cap space – although that doesn’t count the contracts for Cam Newton or Brown – which is the fourth most in the NFL.
Cannon, 32, sat out last season as he opted out due to Covid-19. The Patriots long-time right tackle is opting back in for this upcoming 2021 season, however, he never reported to Gillette Stadium for a physical, unlike the other seven opt outs, according ESPN. Cannon, who is from Odessa, Texas, also moved out of Massachusetts last season. Now, he returns back to Texas.
A fifth-round pick in 2011, Cannon worked his way up as a backup tackle to the team’s starter by 2016. His first year as a starter also marked his best year in the NFL, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Cannon, who dealt with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during his 2011 season, has been a steady presence in the Patriots offensive line and won three Super Bowls in Foxboro. However, when the Patriots traded for Brown, it seemed obvious that a move with Cannon was next.
BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady always has been willing to restructure his contract if it means helping to build the best team around him.
He did it five times with the Patriots. On Friday, Brady signed a four-year contract with the Bucs that voids to a one-year extension and keeps him in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season.
According to multiple reports, Brady essentially agreed to be paid $50 million over the next two years. But he is due $41.075 million in 2021, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The remaining $8.925 million will be paid in 2022.
While Brady gets more cash in his pocket this year, the 2021 signing bonus will be spread over the next four years, including three that become voidable. With this structure, the Bucs were able to lower Brady’s salary-cap number for 2021 to $9.075 million, or a $19.3 million savings.
However, it’s a pretty nuanced deal in that $15 million of the $41.075 million will be paid in 2022.
It breaks down this way, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated: Brady gets $20 million to sign with $15 million deferred to 2022. A $20 million roster bonus is due this month, lowering his 2021 base salary to $1.075 million. His base salary in 2022 increases to $8.925 million in 2022.
There are $9 million in performance incentives. He will earn $500,000 for reaching the playoffs; $750,000 for a win in the wild-card game and 75% playtime or earning a bye week; $1.25 million for a divisional playoff win and 75% playtime in 2021; $1.75 million for the Super Bowl and $2.25 million for winning the Super Bowl.
There are plenty of performance incentives in the package, roughly $562,500 each for things like finishing in the top five for passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage and yards per attempt.