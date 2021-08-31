Sailing to 100 years old: Local WWII veteran, architect and mariner surprised with centennial birthday parade

He is an avid sailor, which played into the theme of the table set up for him at the birthday parade; there were nautical-themed cupcakes, a lighthouse figure, a sailboat painting and a plaque reading: “Let the sea set you free.”

Jensen was an architect for 60 years. He was an apprentice of Al Seitz, who owned an architecture firm; and an employee of Hans Geyer, an architect who practiced in Racine from 1950-78.

Jensen then was an owner of Architectural Associates, contributing to the design and construction of many buildings in Racine. He retired in 2001.

He designed and built his house on Indiana Street in 1947 and has lived in it since. He enjoys woodworking.

Tucholl said one of her fondest memories with Jensen is when he used to take her children, his grandchildren, to a cabin he had in Door County for vacation.

“That to me is like the most precious thing because they talk about it all the time,” Tucholl said. “ ‘Oh, when are we going to go to the cabin again?’ ”

Jensen’s parade also served as a donation drive for HALO, Inc., Racine County’s largest homeless shelter. Jensen often donates to HALO, Inc. through his church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0