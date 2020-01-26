Sagstrom wins Gainbridge LPGA for first LPGA Tour title

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last.

Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club.

Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th.

“Missing the win gives me more motivation to keep on going for the next many tournaments coming,” Hataoka said.

Sagstrom bogeyed two of the first five holes, then rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11.

“It doesn’t matter how you start,” Sagstrom said. “If you just continue fighting, things can go your way. And I just told myself, `Keep fighting, keep fighting.’”

Sagstrom made a 4-footer for birdie on 17, then saved par from 5 feet on 18,