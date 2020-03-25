Safer at Home order issued, in effect Wednesday until April 24

MADISON — Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order is set to go into effect at 8 a.m. today. It is to remain in effect until at least 8 a.m. Friday, April 24.

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a Tuesday statement.

“Each and every one of us has to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can flatten the curve to ensure our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have the opportunity to do their important work. Let’s all do our part and work together,” the governor said .

If social distancing and Safer at Home are not followed, thus making it easier for the virus to spread unchecked, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said that data models show 22,000 Wisconsinites would have COVID-19 by April 8.

That many cases at one time would put a strain on, and possibly overwhelm, health care providers, state officials said.