 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safe Haven to launch virtual silent auction
0 comments

Safe Haven to launch virtual silent auction

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. is launching a Bids for Helping Kids virtual silent auction March 10-13. More than 150 items are featured.

To view items, go to app.galabid.com/safehavenbidsforkids.

Auction proceeds will allow SAFE Haven to continue to provide crisis intervention services for youth who have runaway, are homeless, abused or in trouble, as well as families in need. Proceeds will also be used for repairs for the Academy Early Childhood Center after pipes burst and snow caused a roof to cave in.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News