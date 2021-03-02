Safe Haven to launch virtual silent auction

RACINE — SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. is launching a Bids for Helping Kids virtual silent auction March 10-13. More than 150 items are featured.
To view items, go to app.galabid.com/safehavenbidsforkids.
Auction proceeds will allow SAFE Haven to continue to provide crisis intervention services for youth who have runaway, are homeless, abused or in trouble, as well as families in need. Proceeds will also be used for repairs for the Academy Early Childhood Center after pipes burst and snow caused a roof to cave in.
