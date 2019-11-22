S&P 500 snaps 6-week string of gains even as stocks rise

Trump said “we have a very good chance to make a deal” in an interview with Fox News after reports through the week raised the possibility that a “Phase 1” agreement may not be in place until 2020.

In Beijing, Xi earlier told a visiting U.S. business delegation, “We want to work for a Phase 1 agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”

Investors have heard such remarks before throughout the long-running trade war, however.

“There have been too many times that the president has tweeted or he has had some of his underlings mention that a trade deal is imminent only to have nothing happen or to have the threat of postponement,” Stovall said.

Traders sized up another batch of corporate earnings from retailers Friday.

Nordstrom surged 10.6% after the retailer said it made a bigger profit last quarter than Wall Street expected.

It was a bright spot for the retail sector after a long list of mall-based clothing retailers delivered weak third-quarter earnings reports. Macy’s cut its profit and sales forecast for the year as shoppers continue to head online instead of to the store.

The department store climbed 5.2% Friday.