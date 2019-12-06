S&P notches weekly gain as jobs growth blows past forecasts

Investors also got some encouraging news on the U.S.-China trade front, with Beijing saying Friday that it is waiving punitive tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork as negotiations for a trade deal continue.

Financial markets were rattled this week when President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t mind waiting until after the 2020 elections for a trade deal.

Wall Street has been hoping enough progress can be made on a “phase 1” trade agreement to avert new tariffs on Chinese goods, such as laptops and cellphones, set to become effective on Dec. 15. China has been seeking relief from some tariffs as part of the negotiations.

“You’re getting feel-good news going into the weekend,” Haworth said. “It doesn’t mean, to my mind, that all the concerns are off the table. One of the risks we’ll have in the coming week is you still haven’t gotten the phase 1 deal.”

Gains by technology sector stocks helped drive the market rally Friday. Micron Technology rose 2.8%.

Banks also rose, as the solid jobs report sent bond yields higher, which lenders rely on to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other loans.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84% from 1.79% late Thursday. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.5%.