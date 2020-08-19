S&P 500 takes a step back after setting record; yields rise

Also hanging over the market is the upcoming U.S. election, with the big changes in tax and other policies that it can create. Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden late Tuesday to run against Trump for the White House in November's election.

Earnings reporting season for big U.S companies has nearly wrapped up, with businesses in the S&P 500 on track to report a sharp decline in their profits for the spring, but not as bad as Wall Street expected. More than 93% of the earnings reports are in, and the index is on pace for a roughly 33% drop from the prior year.

Target jumped 12.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported results for the spring that easily beat Wall Street's expectations.

But TJX, the operator of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 5.4% after its results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Apple continued its run of dominance and rose 0.1%. Earlier in the day, its total market value briefly topped $2 trillion, the first time a U.S. company has crossed that threshold. It's the latest accolade for Big Tech, which has thrived as the pandemic accelerates work-from-home and other tech-friendly trends.

"While we talk about the S&P 500 at an all-time high, really it's a handful of stocks at all-time highs," said Delwiche. "Maybe beyond the headlines of what the index is doing, stocks are actually endorsing the bond market view that there's still a lot of work to be done with respect to a Main Street recovery, and that message gets overwhelmed in a cap-weighted index like the S&P 500, where you have five to seven stocks rallying and that makes the index look really good."

