S&P 500 nears record following stimulus progress, Fed moves

So far, Pfizer and partner BioNTech's coronavirus shots have gained emergency approval, and health care workers are among the first in line to get it. The Food and Drug Administration has given a second vaccine a positive analysis, and the candidate developed by Moderna could be be on the cusp of regulatory approval itself.

Distribution of vaccines to the wider population will likely take months, but more vaccines on the market will speed up the process and get the economy back on a path to normalcy sooner.

"If markets can continue to look forward, that clearly bodes well," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial.

While the long-term view for the economy and markets remains positive, investors are likely in for more volatility in the coming months.

"We could be in for a choppy January and February until we can get more people inoculated and really put this pandemic to bed," Buchbinder said.

In the bond market, Treasury yields initially climbed following the Fed's afternoon announcement, but they quickly receded. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.92% from 0.91% late Tuesday. It was at 0.94% shortly after the Fed's announcement.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, topped $20,000 for the first time.