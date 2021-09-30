S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, worst month since March 2020

Inflation concerns that had been weighing on the market earlier in the year returned in September as a wide range of companies issued more warnings about the impact of rising prices on their finances. Sherwin-Williams and Nike are among the many companies that have warned investors about supply chain problems, higher raw material costs and labor issues.

Inflation will likely remain the key worry hanging over the markets for the rest of the year, Pestrichelli said, and it could put the Federal Reserve in the tough position of having to raise rates earlier than anticipated.

Investors are still trying to gauge whether those issues are temporary and part of the economic recovery or could linger longer than expected. The upcoming round of corporate earnings reports could shed light on how companies are dealing with those problems.

"The jury is still out on this and we don't really know if it's demand-driven or supply-driven inflation," Pestrichelli said. "If you end up getting lower growth and higher inflation, then you get stagflation and that's no good for the market."