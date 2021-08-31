S&P 500 ends August higher, its 7th straight monthly gain By

A wobbly day on Wall Street ended Tuesday with major indexes slipping just below recent record highs, but the S&P 500 closed out August solidly in the green with its seventh straight monthly gain.

Investors are busy trying to figure out just how much of an impact rising COVID-19 cases will have on the still recovering economy. The market has been choppy amid a mix of economic data, some of which has signaled that consumers are becoming more cautious.

“The market is still really dealing and grappling with the question of what direction are we taking,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Investors are gauging which areas of the market are poised to benefit in the coming months as supply constraints continue to hamper some industries while COVID-19 continues to threaten the economic recovery, he said. The uncertainty has contributed to shifting gains and losses for services-oriented sectors and other areas of the economy that typically do well in a growing economy.

The S&P 500 index fell 6.11 points or 0.1%, to 4,522.68, after setting a record high a day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.11 points, or, 0.1%, to 35,360.73 and the Nasdaq slipped 6.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,259.24.