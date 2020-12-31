S&P 500 ends at another record high as tumultuous 2020 ends

Trading became volatile, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic, as investors scrambled amid an increasingly grim economic outlook. The Dow had several day-to-day swings of about 2,000 points. And the S&P 500 rose or fell by at least 1% on twice as many days in 2020 than it did, on average, since 1950.

The wave of selling accelerated as the economic fallout from the pandemic widened, leaving many long-term investors looking on as their gains after a blockbuster 2019 for stocks evaporated. Five months later, the market recouped all of its losses.

Wall Street didn’t stay down for long, thanks in part to unprecedented actions from the Federal Reserve and Congress to support the economy.

Investors flocked to big technology companies such as Apple and Amazon and smaller companies like Grubhub and Etsy that were poised to take advantage of the shift to working and shopping from home.

The S&P 500 jumped 12.7% in April. From there, markets disconnected from the rest of the still-reeling economy and pushed higher in fits and starts as vaccine development progressed and analysts and economists looked ahead to the eventual end of the pandemic.

The market’s turnaround was faster than anyone might have expected in March, when the S&P 500’s nearly 11-year bull-market run ended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0