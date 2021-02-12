S&P 500 closes wobbly week at new record high

Traders also bid up shares in smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index rose 4.04 points, or 0.2%, to 2,289.36.

Despite a week of mostly minor gains and losses for the broader market, the S&P 500 notched its second straight weekly gain.

Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. The University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment came in well below expectations as well, a sign that consumers are wary to spend in the face of economic uncertainty.

Investors do not expect the market to move substantially higher in the near term until there's more clarity on the future of government stimulus and the direction of the U.S. economy. Democrats have decided to use a legislative process that does not require Republican support to pass the $1.9 trillion package.

"We're sort of awaiting catalysts," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "The market is still of the opinion that there will be a vaccine-led, broad economic recovery in the second half of this year."